Jonah Hill once named his five favourite films of all time









Often appearing in comedic roles or as part of a glittering ensemble cast, the American actor Jonah Hill has experienced a tumultuous Hollywood career, wherein he has successfully changed his image from a blockbuster actor to a genuine awards contender. Since the start of his career in 2004, Hill has been lucky enough to work with some of the industry’s finest minds, including Martin Scorsese, David O. Russell, Judd Apatow, Gus Van Sant, Quentin Tarantino, Harmony Korine and Adam McKay.

Springing to success in the early noughties, comedies were Hill’s bread and butter at the start of his career, appearing in The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and Superbad, where he largely played the same character. This changed upon the release of Bennett Miller’s Moneyball in 2011, which saw Hill gain his very first Oscar nomination, making him a legitimate actor in contemporary Hollywood.

These days, he is respected as a versatile star, who still retains the comedy chops that he cut his teeth with back in the day. As well as this, Hill is also an avid cinephile, often speaking to publications about his favourite movies of all time, like when he sat down with Rotten Tomatoes in 2010 to name five all-time classics.

First on his list is the classic Robert Zemeckis flick Back to the Future from 1985, starring Michael J. Fox, Crispin Glover and Christopher Lloyd. An iconic movie of 1980s cinema, the film is a favourite of many fans and actors, representing a certain quality that has been lost in contemporary cinema, introducing influential pieces of iconography in a family-friendly film with some adult themes.

There may be no other stoner movie quite as iconic in the history of filmmaking than the cult classic, The Big Lebowski, with Hill choosing the film as his second pick. Directed by the Coen Brothers, the comedy remains as beloved today as it was when it was released in 1998, featuring vibrant, eccentric characters, from Jeff Bridges’ Dude to John Turturro as Jesus Quintana.

Hill’s third choice is the 1997 movie Boogie Nights, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022. Paul Thomas Anderson shows off his proficiency for such classic Hollywood tales in the movie, setting the stage for a glitzy exploration of the porn industry that emulates the glamour of the film industry in the 1970s and early 1980s. It all elicits a passionate and painfully honest depiction of the American soul.

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster,” starts Jonah Hill’s third choice, Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese’s influential gangster classic. Starring the late Ray Liotta as the gangster Henry Hill, Scorsese’s intricate character drama explores whether the protagonist is up to the challenge of becoming as ruthless as his mafia idols or if he is indeed a boy out of his depth.

One of Wes Anderson’s most accomplished films takes Hill’s final spot, with the filmmaker’s sophomore movie Rushmore being an all-time favourite of the actors. Tracking the activity of an enthusiastic student put on academic probation to seek a life outside of school, Anderson casts Jason Schwartzman, as the lead character Max Fischer, with the actor pulling off a totally loveable performance, despite the protagonist’s arrogant persona.

Jonah Hill’s five favourite movies of all time

Back to the Future (Robert Zemeckis, 1985)

The Big Lebowski (The Coen brothers, 1998)

Boogie Nights (Paul Thomas Anderson, 1997)

Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

Rushmore (Wes Anderson, 1998)