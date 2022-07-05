Jonah Hill names the funniest director in Hollywood









Jonah Hill has worked on projects of widely differing sensibilities over the course of a remarkable career. Ranging from his brilliant comedic performances on iconic films such as Superbad and The Wolf of Wall Street to heavier work in productions like Moneyball, Hill has proven that he is one of the great actors of his time.

In addition to his acting, Hill also announced himself as a filmmaker of note when he directed the 2018 coming-of-age gem Mid90s which was based on his own experiences as a young boy. Although Hill hasn’t released another directorial project yet, his wonderful debut captured the imagination of a global audience.

Last year, Hill was involved in one of the biggest projects of the year – Adam McKay’s satirical work Don’t Look Up – which criticised the current sociopolitical climate and the disastrous media response to climate change. He was also cast as Jerry Garcia by Martin Scorsese who is currently working on a biopic about the Grateful Dead.

In a conversation with McKay, Hill recently revealed anecdotes about his time in Hollywood. He said: “The two funniest directors I’ve ever… I mean, I would say the obvious ones. But the funniest people that just consistently made me laugh while we were making a movie, and sometimes it would be heavy, were you and Martin Scorsese.”

Hill’s performance on The Wolf of Wall Street is considered by many to be one of his finest works, allowing him to tap into the frenzied world of American capitalism. On multiple occasions, the actor has claimed that Scorsese is the best director he has ever worked with but he also revealed that the ageing auteur is the funniest in Hollywood.

Hill added: “If you see that Martin Scorsese is funny as f**k, even while he’s doing a scene where you’re doing some crazy shit or some heavy shit, I’m like, ‘Oh, you can just be a blast no matter what.’ You can be making Schindler’s List and treat the material very seriously, but the experience doesn’t have to be a nightmare.”

While embarking on his own directorial journey, Hill incorporated a lot of directorial skills that he learned from Scorsese. Even though the aesthetic framework of Mid90s is heavily rooted in Hill’s own vision of cinema, the actor learned how to solve on-set problems and other technical skills from his partnership with Scorsese.

