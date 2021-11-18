Jon Lent, Mac DeMarco's former band member, sentenced to jail for sexual assault









Jon Lent, who played keyboards and bass in Mac DeMarco’s band for five years, has been sentenced to jail over sexual assault charges.

It has been revealed in court documents obtained by Pitchfork that the multi-instrumentalist pleaded guilty to sexual assault in April 2021 following an incident back in 2018 in the Edmonton, Alberta area.

The response of DeMarco and his representatives came under question when the attorney of the victim commented: “It has been almost six months since Jon was convicted and neither Jon nor Mac have said anything to address the situation. I now know that I was wrong to believe that legal justice also means accountability.”

However, when reached for comment, DeMarco’s representatives stated that the singer was unaware of the incident until recently. They wrote: “Lent first told Mac about the sexual assault allegations in April 2021. Mac has not spoken to Lent since that conversation. Lent last played with Mac in January 2020. Upon learning of these allegations, Lent was immediately removed from the Mac DeMarco Band.”

DeMarco himself then passed on the following comment via his representatives: “I am no longer personally associated with Lent. I would like to respect the privacy of the survivor.”

The victim, going on by S, gave the following account of the case: “I had really loved Mac DeMarco for a long time before I met Jon, and that was the reason why I ever met him, because I was following all the people from the band on Instagram. Then we finally met up when he got back to Edmonton.”

Adding: “I took a friend with me because I didn’t want to go alone.” An incident occurred in the following days which S immediately reported to the police. “I went to the hospital and I had the rape kit, got interviewed with the investigator,” she said.

Six months on from the incident, S received a message from Lent reading: “I’ve been thinking a lot about what I did and I realize that what I said was a misunderstanding was truly more a lack of consent. I was fully in the wrong and I feel awful about it. It’s really been eating me up inside. I feel my initial apology sounded insincere and I just want you to know how much I’ve regretted what I did. I acted cruelly and in a hurtful manner and have been afraid to acknowledge this and I realized that in ignoring what I did I’ve been making it worse.”

Lent has been sentenced to two years in provincial jail for the crime.