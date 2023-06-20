Jon Hamm almost starred in ‘Gone Girl’









Mad Men actor Jon Hamm has confirmed that he almost landed the role of Nick Dunne in David Fincher movie Gone Girl. The 2014 thriller eventually starred Ben Affleck as Dunne, a character who must prove his innocence when his wife Amy, played by Rosamund Pike, goes missing.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked Hamm about the rumour that he had been offered the role but had to turn it down due to Mad Men scheduling conflicts. Hamm confirms, “I was down to the very end of that”.

He added: “It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr Draper.”

Hamm also suggests that they were excited to have him because the main character in Gone Girl is from St. Louis, where the actor grew up: “And poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat. He was not very happy about it.”

The thriller was adapted from a novel by Gillian Flynn and went on to become Fincher’s highest-grossing film. Though Gone Girl went on to receive a number of accolades, praise was often directed at Pike’s performance as the titular “gone girl”, and she subsequently received nominations at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

Hamm went on to star as Don Draper in the hit 1950s drama Mad Men until its conclusion in 2015, receiving an Emmy for his performance in the final season.

Watch the full interview with Hamm below.