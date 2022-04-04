Jon Batiste wins album of the year at Grammys 2022









With 11 nominations to his name, Jon Batiste was always likely to enjoy a successful evening at the Grammys last night (April 3rd). Fortunately for his sake, he managed to convert a host of those nods into wins, including in the biggest category of them all.

His record We Are clinched the album of the year for the American musician with tracks like ‘Freedom’ and ‘Cry’ also winning awards from his acclaimed eighth studio album since his 2005 debut Times in New Orleans.

The star very humbly accepted his award from Lenny Kravitz, as he announced while visibly shaken: “I truly believe this to my core—there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor.”

Continuing: “The creative arts are subjective, and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. It’s like a song or an album is made, and it almost has a radar to find the person when they need it the most.”

For those who haven’t heard the album, We Are joyously couples the musical past of New Orleans roots with a modernised future as the jazz pianist painted troubled times with a sense of optimism and hope.

He might be considered a musical one-man band, but it was his lyrical sagacity that drew a lot of plaudits with this effort. You can check out the record below.

