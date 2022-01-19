Johnny Ramone named his 10 favourite Elvis Presley movies









Johnny Ramone had a special relationship with the world of cinema as his cinephilia found an outlet for manifestation through his extreme obsession with collecting memorabilia. In addition to his formidable collection of baseball cards, he was very fond of film posters – especially obscure and low-budget flicks which were usually dismissed as trash.

His famous house in the Hollywood hills had rooms dedicated to these various themes where he proudly displayed posters of films like Attack of the Crab Monsters and War of the Colossal Beast, among other B-movies that you have probably never heard of. With an affinity for sci-fi and horror, Johnny Ramone insisted: “The worst movies had the best artwork.”

While he also had collections of objects related to the history of Disney and various serial killers, Johnny Ramone had set aside an entire room for Elvis Presley memorabilia. It is no revelation that he was one of the biggest Elvis fans around and had managed to get his hands on some very interesting items such as an autographed champagne bottle from 1967.

In a special interview, Johnny Ramone listed some of his favourite Elvis films alongside books dedicated to the cultural icon such as Last Train to Memphis and Down at the End of Lonely Street. His knowledge about everything related to the legendary star was simply unparalleled and that is reflected in his taste in cinema as well.

Check out the full list of Johnny Ramone’s preferred cinematic projects starring Elvis below.

Johnny Ramone’s favourite Elvis movies:

Loving You (1957) Jailhouse Rock (1957) King Creole (1958) Viva Las Vegas (1964) Follow That Dream (1962) Kid Galahad (1962) Love Me Tender (1956) Kissin’ Cousins (1964) Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970) G.I. Blues (1960)

One of the great performing talents of the 20th century, Elvis had always harboured dreams of following in the footsteps of other icons such as Marlon Brando and James Dean. In order to achieve that, he embarked on a similar journey with his debut in Love Me Tender.

Elvis remained a huge influence on Johnny Ramone throughout his life and he even considered the star to be one of the all-time greats. When asked about his favourite artist, Johnny Ramone replied: “My favourite artists have always been Elvis and The Beatles and they still are!”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.