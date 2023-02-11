The Johnny Marr song inspired by the “tragedy” of Sylvia Plath









Over his career, Johnny Marr has made it abundantly clear that his art is a patchwork of different influences. Demonstrating this point, the Mancunian has cited the likes of The Stooges and John McLaughlin as significant in helping him form his unique style, as well as other acts such as Television and Nile Rodgers. Outside of this broad scope of musical influences, Marr has also delved into the world of literature to bring his works to life, with one of his best recent cuts inspired by the late poet and novelist Sylvia Plath.

Famously, Plath was an author of poetry, novels and short stories, credited with being a defining figure in the advancement of confessional literature. Two of her most celebrated works are 1960’s The Colossus and Other Poems and 1965’s Ariel, both collections. However, the most prominent work in her oeuvre is The Bell Jar, a semi-autobiographical novel published shortly before her suicide in 1963. Plath was clinically depressed most of her adult life, with the struggle being the most prominent theme in her work, alongside her tempestuous relationship with and eventual marriage to Ted Hughes. She has, it goes without saying, profoundly impacted popular culture and has popped up frequently within the realm of music.

The Johnny Marr song in question is ‘Ariel’. The track first appeared on his 2021 EP Fever Dreams Pt. 1 before being released on his latest solo album Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4 in February of the following year. Containing some of Marr’s most cryptic lyrics, the piece dreams up a deeply troubled character. The musician revealed to Mojo that the characters could be figures such as Plath or even the original frontman of Pink Floyd, Syd Barrett, one of the most notable casualties of extensive LSD use. Indicative of Plath’s impact on its composition, the song borrows its title from that of her 1965 poetry collection.

During an interview with NME, Marr explained that he wanted the track to be about friendship, empathy and compassion without avoiding cheesy clichés. “The first thing that I thought of was about someone I wanted to make feel better, so I thought of Sylvia Plath and that’s where I got the title ‘Ariel’ from,” he told the publication. “My feelings on Sylvia Plath and her tragedy are similar to my feelings on Syd Barrett. It’s a story of tortured genius. They’re amongst my pantheon of heroes and people I care about. I want my audience to think of it as a song about friendship, empathy and compassion, while avoiding any corny kind of tropes.”

“The overarching thing of this EP and the whole album is that I want it to connect with people,” he said of the broader body of work. “It’s so interesting being a songwriter, because sometimes it can drive you mental – but with a song like ‘Ariel,’ I just felt like I wanted to sing something to do with empathy.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.