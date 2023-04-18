Johnny Marr set to release new book ‘Marr’s Guitars’









Johnny Marr will detail the history of his guitars, and his own personal history alongside them, in a new book. Marr’s Guitars will be released on October 17th via Harper Design.

In the book, Marr will pair different guitars with different segments of his life, with each instrument associated with a specific song, time, or moment from his life. The book is set to cover everything from Marr’s early days to his time with The Smiths, his time in The Cribs and Modest Mouse, and his most recent projects, including his collaboration with Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack for the James Bond film, No Time to Die.

“Guitars have been the obsession of my life … they’ve been a mission and sometimes a lifeline,” Marr said in a statement. “So I’m delighted to have made Marr’s Guitars. It’s very different to other guitar books and is more of an art book, with stories of songs and sounds. It’s been a long time coming and a labour of love.”

Photographs for the book will be provided by Pat Graham with Marr writing his own assessments. Most of Marr’s most famous guitars will be featured in the book, including his Rickenbacker 330, his Gibson ES-355, and some of his Johnny Marr Signature Fender Jaguars.

Other guitars featured in the book include a Stratocaster from Nile Rodgers, a Hargstrom from Bryan Ferry, and an acoustic guitar from Bert Jasnch. Marr’s Stratocaster that he loaned to Noel Gallagher and later used on Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’, plus a Gibson Les Paul that Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien used on In Rainbows, will also be included.