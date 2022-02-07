Johnny Marr reveals which painters have influenced his sound the most









Johnny Marr has spoken about the painters who have had the most significant influence on his sound while conversing with collaborator Hans Zimmer.

The former Smiths guitarist is releasing his new double album, Fever Dreams, on February 25th, and he’s been speaking with Hanz Zimmer for The Observer to promote the project.

Marr and Zimmer have been working together since scoring Inception back in 2010. Furthermore, they’ve also collaborated on the soundtrack for The Amazing Spiderman 2, James Bond: No Time To Die, and he also appeared at live shows with the composer in 2014.

Zimmer submitted a question to him in the latest edition of The Observer conversation about the painters that have influenced his sound the most, which elicited an intriguing answer from Marr.

He replied: “I suppose it’s obvious, or obvious to me: Robert Rauschenberg, Jasper Johns, David Hockney, Cy Twombly, Paul Klee. With David Hockney, it’s a sense of being wide awake, his sense of inquiry and joy and curiosity. David Shrigley has got this sense of knowing about him, and he’s funny.”

Marr added: “I also think Tracey Emin is really deserving of her reputation. In some ways the noise around her persona gets in the way of the actual work sometimes. Maybe I can relate to that!”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Marr also discussed whether Morrissey’s political beliefs have tarnished the reputation of The Smiths. He said: “It hasn’t impacted how I feel about the Smiths. That’s all I can say about that. I’m certainly able to separate the past from the present.

“I don’t know whether you can separate the band from the man, but I can separate myself from the man and what I did, so when I do see how disappointed people are, it really does make me sad.”