Johnny Marr announces new double album ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’









Johnny Marr has just announced Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, his upcoming double album release, marking his fourth full-length solo record. The 16-track double LP will be released on February 25th 2022 via BMG. It is the first full album from Marr since his acclaimed 2018 release, Call The Comet.

Marr revealed the album opener ‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ last month, which has since seen wide airplay on BBC Radio 6 Music, with BBC Radio 2 describing it as “an exercise in progressive creative ambition”. As the name suggests Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 is divided into four chapters, with 16 tracks in total.

Speaking about the album, the one-time guitarist of The Smiths said: “There’s a set of influences and a very broad sound that I’ve been developing – really since getting out of The Smiths until now, and I hear it in this record. There are so many strands of music in it. We didn’t do that consciously, but I think I’ve got a vocabulary of sound. And I feel very satisfied that I’ve been able to harness it.”

Marr’s Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 will be available on both CD and double vinyl, with exclusive limited-edition white vinyl and cassettes also up for grabs. HMV and independent record stores will also be stocking a limited edition turquoise vinyl pressing.

In addition, Marr will also be premiering Live At The Crazy Face Factory on Wednesday, November 10th, and be available on-demand until Sunday, November 14th. The live stream, curated by Marr himself, will give fans the chance to step inside the studio where Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 was created, and see the guitarist discuss his creative process and life in songwriting, alongside a set of full-band live performances from across his career.

You can pre-order the album from the official artist store. If you do, you will be able to access exclusive pre-sale livestream tickets at a special price before the general sale opens at 9am BST on Wednesday, October 20th.

Comments