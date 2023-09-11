Johnny Depp’s favourite Tim Burton movie: “An American classic”









Ever since he was a young boy, Tim Burton had always dreamed of creating off-kilter, macabre and slightly creepy worlds, so it’s a stroke of luck that he eventually became friends with Johnny Depp. The duo have become one of the most iconic in Hollywood history, and while this might not sound like the zenith of the creative endeavour, but the fact that they remain endlessly parodied is a sign that their spark is one of singular originality.

“I first met him when I did Edward Scissorhands. He was a bit similar to me, kind of suburban, white trash, whatever – we connected on some kind of level,” Burton told Deadline regarding their connection. “It wasn’t even a verbal understanding, it was just somebody I could feel liked to do characters, who was interested in acting for the art of it and not so much for the business of it.”

Over the years, the duo have worked together directly on nine separate projects, which range from Alice in Wonderland to Sweeney Todd and Charlie and the Chocolate Family to Edward Scissorhands. However, which one is the star’s favourite?

“Despite my involvement, this movie is a tender, comic gem,” Depp told Entertainment Weekly regarding Ed Wood. “An amazing cast to work alongside in Martin Landau, Bill Murray, et al., but, of course with Tim, there exists an almost brotherly sensibility, which made the whole experience a joy. Ultimately, I feel, with the artistic freedom we had, TB produced an American classic. A love letter to a filmmaker that didn’t receive many.”

The movie sees an “Ambitious but troubled movie director Edward D. Wood Jr. tries his best to fulfil his dreams despite his lack of talent”. This tale of misguided dreams/delusions is resplendent with depth that resonates far beyond the movie industry. Amid all the murk of social commentary is a lot of earnest heart.

The charm of the picture is also somewhat typified by a heartening scene from behind the scenes. One day, Wood’s wife Kathy paid a visit to the studio to meet Depp. Unfortunately, the day she decided to make the trip, Depp was set to portray her late husband in a worse-for-wear state. Thus, Burton was extremely nervous that his dishevelled appearance on that day would make Kathy think that they were sullying her husband as a bum and condemn the production.

However, when Depp strolled out of his trailer looking decidedly beat up, Kathy simply exclaimed, with a nostalgic sigh, “That’s my Eddie”. It is a quip that embodies exactly why Depp holds the project so dearly. As he says, it gave him a “chance to stretch out and have some fun”.