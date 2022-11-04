Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 fashion show









Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s upcoming fashion show Savage Fenty X Vol 4. Reports suggest that Depp will be the focus of the show’s “star” moments, following in the footsteps of celebrities like Erykah Badu and Cindy Crawford.

For a time, Depp’s involvement was only a rumour. It has now been confirmed that the actor’s name features in the show’s end credits. Featuring performances from Anitta and Burna Boy, Savage X Fenty Vol 4 has been described not as a fashion show but as a “fashion experience”. Models including Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne, and Precious Lee are also set to make cameos. The show is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 9th

So why all the fuss? Well, in case you haven’t heard, Depp was involved in a high-profile legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year. The defamation trial concerned a 2018 op-ed piece written by Heard and published in The Washington Post, in which Heard implied she’d been abused by the actor.

The verdict fell in Depp’s favour, and Heard was ordered to pay $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. However, the jury awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) on the basis that one of Depp’s attorneys had labelled her allegations a “hoax, thus defaming her’. Heard is set to appeal and has argued that the two rulings are contradictory.

Though Depp emerged relatively unscathed, the judge described The Sun’s description of him as a “wife beater” as “substantially true”. Rihanna fans have since expressed their uneasiness with his involvement in the show. However, Rihanna is yet to comment on Depp’s involvement.