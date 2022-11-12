Johnny Depp thanks Rihanna for Savage x Fenty inclusion









In a new social media post, Johnny Depp thanked Rihanna for including him in her Savage x Fenty campaign.

The inclusion of Depp has been controversial, despite him being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from his trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Additionally, Heard was also awarded $2 million after the jury decided Depp had defamed her through his attorney.

In a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, Heard detailed what it’s like to be a survivor of domestic violence and didn’t mention Depp’s name in the article. However, Depp’s lawyers felt the piece falsely claimed he sexually and physically abused her during their marriage.

Now, Depp shared a teaser from Rihanna’s new fashion show film, which is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and thanked her for asking him to participate in the project.

When it was announced Depp would be part of Savage x Fenty, Years and Years’ Olly Alexander revealed he’d boycott the brand. After initially sharing his dismay at Depp’s inclusion, he replied to a fan: “Thank you but after this news, I won’t be wearing it anymore.”

Phoebe Bridgers recently came to Heard’s defence and told Teen Vogue: “I think that there’s been this falsehood – and I think queer people are included in this – of having to be the perfect victim, or the perfect survivor, or the perfect representation for your marginalised community. If Amber Heard exhibited any neurotic behaviour, it was held against her. Then Johnny Depp, out of his mouth, admitted some of the most violent, crazy shit in court, and it’s somehow like, people aren’t surprised?”