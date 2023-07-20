Johnny Depp reveals self-portrait capturing “emotional exhaustion”









Johnny Depp has revealed a self-portrait expressing the “emotional exhaustion” he felt during a distinct period of his life. Now aged 60, Depp initially conceived this painting in 2021 in the studio of British illustrator Ralph Steadman, coinciding with a five-year chapter of his life.

During this period, Depp’s personal life was dominated by legal proceedings. Following his marriage to Amber Heard, which lasted from 2015 to 2017, he was awarded $10.3 million in damages after a defamation case in the US.

Depp had pursued legal action over an article penned by Heard in the Washington Post in 2018, with his legal representation alleging it falsely painted him as an abuser. Despite the court victory, the actor’s status remains significantly tarnished.

This case arrived in the wake of Depp’s extended UK libel claim against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, who made parallel allegations of violent and abusive behaviour. A 16-day trial culminated in a ruling that substantiated the article’s content.

Depp turned to art amidst these legal battles, utilising the process of painting his self-portrait as a means of “creative healing”. He revisited the artwork in 2023, adding a tally of five lines, a nod to the preceding years. Naming the piece ‘Five’, Depp explained, “It was created at a time that was a bit dark, a bit confusing… Essentially, I just wrote five on there because I was just about to enter into the fifth year.”

Castle Fine Art, the host of Depp’s artwork, describes ‘Five’ as a “deliberately intimate” painting, offering a “uniquely personal insight” into Depp’s experiences during this time. Depp said, “It should just be some expression.”

The actor stated, “If the piece resonates with even just one person, this art has purpose.” Limited copies of ‘Five’ are now available for sale at Castle Fine Art, with part of each sale going towards Mental Health America. This follows Depp’s debut art collection, ‘Friends & Heroes’, showcasing portraits of late actors and musicians such as Heath Ledger and Bob Marley.

