Johnny Depp reportedly signs $20million fragrance deal with Dior









According to a new report, Johnny Depp has signed a new $20 million fragrance deal with Dior.

Depp has been aligned with the brand since 2015, and stuck by him even throughout his controversial legal case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Variety state his new contract with the brand is a “three-year deal at upwards of $20 million”, which eclipses the $12million sum of Robert Pattinson’s alleged contract for being a spokesperson for Dior Homme. However, Dior and Depp have declined to comment on the report.

Depp is starring as King Louis XV in the new historical drama Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maïwenn, which is set to premiere during the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on May 16th. The film marks the actor’s return to acting following the legal battle with Heard.

The biographical drama tells the story of Jeanne du Barry (Maïwenn), a young working-class woman who climbed up the social ladder to become the last royal mistress of King Louis XV (Depp). His role in the new movie is his first in three years, taking a hiatus from performing to partake in the much-publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

The director of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux defended the decision to premiere the film and told Variety: “I don’t see Maïwenn’s film as a controversial choice at all, because if Johnny Depp had been banned from working it would have been different, but that’s not the case…We only know one thing, it’s the justice system and I think he won the legal case. But the movie isn’t about Johnny Depp”.

Watch the trailer for the film below.