Johnny Depp drops new single ‘The Death And Resurrection Show’









Johnny Depp has shared a new single, ‘The Death And Resurrection Show’, in collaboration with Jeff Beck. Hear the new track below.

The actor-turned-musician’s new release was announced via his Instagram page yesterday and is a cover of the 2003 track of the same name by English post-punk group Killing Joke.

The cover sees Depp reunite with longtime collaborator and guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck and is expected to be included in the duo’s upcoming album, 18. News of the joint album first circulated in 2021 and was officially confirmed for a July 15th release last month.

As well as ‘The Death And Resurrection Show’, the tracklist for 18 includes the duo’s covers of The Beach Boys’ ‘Caroline, No’ and The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’, both of which were released as preview singles late last month.

The pair will also include covers from Marvin Gaye and The Everly Brothers on the new album alongside the Depp original, ‘This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr’. 18 was recorded over the tumultuous past three years and according to a statement from Beck, owes its title to the pair’s “youthful spirit and creativity”.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” he said. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

18 has been in development for a few years now, but the album’s publicity was jumpstarted in May, when Depp appeared as a surprise guest at two of Beck’s concerts, in Sheffield and London respectively. During the latter show, they performed reimagined covers of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ and The Beatles’ ‘A Day In The Life’.

Depp and Beck’s live shows in May drew mass media coverage thanks to Depp’s ongoing defamation trial, which was in its closing stages at the time. On June 1st, the jury ruled in favour of Depp, and he was awarded $10 million (£8million) in compensatory damages as well as $5million (£4million) in punitive damages.

Listen to Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck’s new cover below.