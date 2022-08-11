The reason why Johnny Depp never watches his own movies









As a Hollywood A-lister, Johnny Depp is anything but conventional. Where most chisel-chinned heartthrobs find themselves in lead roles in romantic dramas, Depp is cut from a different cloth. Thanks to his eccentricity and astute eye for character acting, we have seen Depp portray a drunken pirate, a man with scissors for hands and a madman in a ludicrous hat, among other kooky characters.

It seems that Depp’s cut against the grain has also revealed itself in a strange love-hate relationship with Hollywood. After all, despite his innate talent for the big screen, Depp’s deepest passion was in rock music. It was only when his friend Nicolas Cage advised him to pursue an acting career that his earlier aspirations were superseded.

During his first interview with Entertainment Tonight in 1988, a 24-year-old Depp was asked if he liked Hollywood; his answer was a blunt “no”. Although, the rising star did later talk fondly of his experiences appearing on 21 Jump Street and working with director Oliver Stone in the acclaimed 1986 film Platoon.

Over the years, Depp has racked up a hefty back-catalogue that any actor would be immensely proud of, but how can you be proud of something you haven’t seen?

During the 2012 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, host Ricky Gervais asked the actor if he’d seen his notably unsuccessful movie, The Tourist. Depp answered again with a plain and frank “no”.

At the time, unwitting fans speculated that the legendary actor may not have seen The Tourist due to its poor reviews. However, as revealed in an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman in 2009, Depp doesn’t appear to watch any of his movies.

“In a way, you know, once my job is done on the film,” the actor explained. “It’s really none of my business [laughs]”.

When Letterman asked if he “deliberately doesn’t look at the finished product,” Depp answered: “Yeah, I stay as far away. If I can, I’d try to stay in as profound a state of ignorance as possible”. The host then jovially said that Depp had come to the right place.

Wanting to glean more from the enigmatic actor, Letterman asked if it was perhaps an issue with insecurity. “It’s just that, you know, I don’t like watching myself,” Depp calmly responded, adding that he “prefers the experience”. Letterman then helped articulate the point by describing Depp as “first and foremost, an actor and an artist”.

It turns out that Depp isn’t alone in his apparent insecurities. Joaquin Phoenix, star of The Joker and I Walk The Line, once revealed that he had only seen his films, The Master and Her. “I don’t ever really want to see myself as the camera sees me…I don’t want to watch myself,” he explained.