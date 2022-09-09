Johnny Depp names his favourite Bob Dylan album









Johnny Depp has been known for various reasons throughout the various stages of his career. While he is primarily celebrated due to his acting work on iconic projects such as Edward Scissorhands and Donnie Brasco, Depp has also gained prominence from certain sections of internet users due to his high-profile legal conflict with Amber Heard.

In addition, Depp has worked as a musician and has collaborated with Iggy Pop, Oasis and many others. Recently, he has focused on his music career by working with Jeff Beck on a new album called 18, which came out earlier this month and was subjected to mixed reviews. Apart from the album, the actor also joined Beck on his European tour.

During a conversation with EW, Depp was asked to name some of his favourite musicians of all time. He began: “The devil doesn’t have the best tunes. Tom Waits does. It’s almost impossible to single out a particular recording of his. Over the years, Waits’ continued quality of output has never faltered”.

Depp’s selection contained staples, including works by Serge Gainsbourg and the Rolling Stones. According to Depp, the latter’s albums (Tattoo You and Sticky Fingers) provide the perfect soundtrack to categorise many memorable nights in his life.

While he was able to pick single albums by most of his selected artists, Patti Smith was an exception. Depp explained: “To be honest, I could choose any Patti Smith record. They are each a gift from the gods. Alongside Dylan, Waits, and Richards, she is one of music’s great survivors, and a true legend in every sense of the word. As important a poet as has ever drawn breath”.

The actor also chose his favourite album by Bob Dylan while naming his all-time favourites. Depp’s preferred work by Dylan is his 15th studio album – Blood on the Tracks. Although some might argue that some Dylan albums surpass this one, Blood on the Tracks is generally considered to be one of his finest achievements.

Talking about the album’s greatness, Depp described it as “the bitter pill. Venomous, and yet somehow cathartic. That line from ‘You’re a Big Girl Now’ — “With a pain that stops and starts/Like a corkscrew to my heart/Ever since we’ve been apart” — kills me every time. Heartbreaking. The man Dylan is incapable of a bad moment”.

