Johnny Depp set to direct his first movie in 25 years









The American actor Johnny Depp is lining up to direct his first feature film since 1997, with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi set to co-produce the new project.

The new film, named Modigliani, is about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and will be based on the play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. Thinking of himself as a critical failure, the film sees Modigliani live out an eventful 48 hours that will change his life forever, helping others to consider him an artistic genius rather than ‘another’ failed hopeful.

Speaking about the film to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp stated, “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen…It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with”.

The directorial project will be Depp’s second after his 1997 movie, The Brave, starring Marlon Brando, Frederic Forrest, Luis Guzmán and Iggy Pop. Whilst the film was not considered to be a masterpiece by any stretch, it was praised by some corners of movie criticism, which led Depp to pursue acting instead, appearing in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Chocolat and Blow shortly after the release of the film.

Navidi, who is producing the film alongside Pacino, expressed his enthusiasm for the new project, stating, “This project has been very close to Al’s heart. Al introduced me to the play Modigliani many years ago and I instantly fell in love with it…This is a slice of Modi’s life and not a bio. It’s been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again — he’s a true artist with an amazing vision to bring this great story to the screen”.

Depp will be hoping that this new project will distance himself even further from the very public defamation trial between himself and his ex-wife Amber Heard that caught the headlines earlier this year.