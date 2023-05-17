







Although many thought that the professional decline Johnny Depp experienced due to his public dispute with Amber Heard would be permanent, the actor has returned to Cannes with a brand new project. Titled Jeanne du Barry, the latest project by Maïwenn received a seven-minute standing ovation at the prestigious film festival, which left Depp in tears.

Starring Maïwenn as the titular character who uses her wits to climb the social ladder, Jeanne du Barry has started garnering the attention of film fans and critics worldwide. Depp plays the role of King Louis XV, who falls in love with the ambitious woman and generates a lot of sociopolitical controversy due to the difference in their respective backgrounds.

Although there has been some social media backlash due to the film’s inclusion, Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux stood by the decision. Fremaux said: “I don’t know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it’s the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework.”

Fremaux added: “If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film or the film was banned, we wouldn’t be here talking about it. So we saw Maïwenn’s film, and it could have been in competition. She would have been the eighth female director. This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France … I don’t know why she chose him, but it’s a question you should ask Maïwenn.”

Watch the clip below.

See more Johnny Depp cries during seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes: pic.twitter.com/0lXQPR6PH3 — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) May 17, 2023