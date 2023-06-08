Johnny Depp comeback movie ‘Jeanne du Barry’ heading to US cinemas









Following a warm reception at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival last month, Jeanne du Barry, the highly-anticipated comeback movie for Johnny Depp, has secured a distribution agreement for its release in North America.

This domestic deal marks a significant milestone for the French period drama based on the extraordinary life of King Louis XV’s titular mistress. The movie marks Depp’s return to the screen following his highly publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which concluded in June 2022.

Having kept a low profile in recent months, save for a few outings with his band Hollywood Vampires, Depp appeared visibly moved when he received a seven-minute standing ovation during the premiere at Cannes Film Festival.

During a conference on the first day of the festival, juror and fellow actor Brie Larson was asked whether she’d watch Jeanne du Barry, considering her advocacy for the MeToo and Time’s Up movements. The actor was initially taken aback by the question but proceeded to answer cordially.

“You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically,” Larson answered to the initial probe.

In reaction, the interviewer mentioned the actor’s position as a “vocal advocate for Time’s Up and MeToo.” The two movements were involved in Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard last year.

“You’ll see, I guess, if I will see it. And I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do,” Larson responded. According to The New York Times, Larson did ultimately choose to watch Jeanne du Barry.

Watch the trailer for the movie below.