Johnny Depp names his 15 favourite albums of all time









Johnny Depp was one of the biggest actors in Hollywood at one point but before he began his acting journey, he was deeply interested in music and performed as a guitarist. While Depp eventually focused on acting which gave him the biggest platform, he has maintained a lifelong interest in music and is currently working on new musical projects as well.

Having collaborated with the likes of Iggy Pop, Aerosmith and Marilyn Manson among others, Depp has been performing with Jeff Beck. To celebrate the outcome of his recent lawsuit against Amber Heard, Depp joined Beck on stage and the two even announced a new album that they had recorded together.

In an interview, Depp was once asked to name some of the formative influences on his life as an artist. While he cited the works of filmmakers like Howard Hawks and Tim Burton as well as writers such as Hunter S. Thompson and Charles Baudelaire, Depp maintained that music has inspired him like no other art-form.

Talking about his favourite albums of all time, the actor mentioned Histoire de Melody Nelson by Serge Gainsbourg. He said: “So ahead of its time. So cool. Gainsbourg delivers his masterpiece here, and one which, for me, carries many a happy memory. So much so, my daughter was named in part after this flawless tour de force.”

Depp also singled out Tom Waits as a chief source of inspiration: “The devil doesn’t have the best tunes. Tom Waits does. It’s almost impossible to single out a particular recording of his. Over the years, Waits’ continued quality of output has never faltered. His high-water marks are countless. This is merely one among many. For moon lovers and junkyard dogs everywhere.”

Check out the full list below.

Johnny Depp’s favourite albums:

Rain Dogs – Tom Waits

Old Souls & Wolf Tickets – Chuck E. Weiss

Blood on the Tracks – Bob Dylan

Ex-Maniac – Babybird

Watch Me Disappear – Augie March

Sticky Fingers – The Rolling Stones

Bliss and Divinidylle – Vanessa Paradis

Two Suns – Bat for Lashes

Rum Sodomy & the Lash – The Pogues

Easter – Patti Smith

Unknown Dreams – Keith Richards

Radio Ethiopia – Patti Smith

Histoire de Melody Nelson – Serge Gainsbourg

Tattoo You – The Rolling Stones

Horses – Patti Smith

Depp’s love for certain artists is evident from this list, especially his connection with The Rolling Stones who are mentioned twice in his selection. However, the actor revealed that it was Patti Smith who created an interesting dilemma since he liked all her albums.

He added: “To be honest, I could choose any Patti Smith record. They are each a gift from the gods. Alongside Dylan, Waits, and Richards, she is one of music’s great survivors, and a true legend in every sense of the word. As important a poet as has ever drawn breath.”

