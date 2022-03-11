Revisiting the time when Johnny Cash starred in ‘The Simpsons’









One of the most well-known animated shows in the history of the medium, The Simpsons was an indispensable part of American culture for a really respectable period of time before it succumbed to the inevitability that plagues almost all long-running productions. Over the years, the quality of the episodes took a sharp plunge but those early years of the show still provide some of the best social satire that television has to offer.

Along with other brilliant shows like South Park, The Simpsons paved the way for future comedy writers who were inspired by the subversive messaging of these masterpieces. The Simpsons managed to create an incisive exploration of the social conditions of contemporary America while also touching upon deep philosophical problems that are fundamental to the human condition.

All these elements came together in the show to construct a vision of modern society that was dizzyingly real as well as painfully funny. While most of the misadventures revolved around Homer Simpson’s family and the inhabitants of Springfield, many fans found the appearances of iconic guest stars to be an integral part of The Simpsons experience.

The show has had a fantastic lineup of these guest stars over the course of its existence, ranging from Stephen Hawking and Werner Herzog (who has also appeared in other animated classics such as The Boondocks) to Julian Assange and Adam Driver among many others. However, one of the best guest cameos belongs to none other than the legendary Johnny Cash.

Cash starred in Season 8 of The Simpsons, voicing the role of a space coyote in El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer, The Mysterious Voyage of Homer. The episode follows Homer as he embarks on a spiritual journey after eating hot chilli peppers and experiencing strange hallucinations that transport him to another realm.

The voice acting by Cash in this episode was voted as one of the greatest guest cameos in the history of the show and it certainly deserves that praise. Cash’s space coyote is an eccentric creature whose characterisation is defined by its duality, oscillating between the profound and the banal as well as anthropomorphism and animal urges.

Matt Groening, the pioneering creator of The Simpsons, even referred to Cash’s appearance as “one of the greatest coups the show has ever had”. His role in this specific episode resonates with fans even more because Cash actually engaged in a vision quest of his own when he entered the Nickajack Cave in 1967 to kill himself. However, he ended up having a spiritual experience that helped him deal with his substance abuse issues.

Watch Johnny Cash’s appearance on The Simpsons below.