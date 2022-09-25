Legendary music composer John Williams is "honoured by Queen Elizabeth"









Iconic music composer John Williams will always be remembered as one of the very best in the business. While most musicians hope that they make one great work of art that everyone remembers them by, Williams has created several such pieces over the course of a truly illustrious career.

Having collaborated with filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, Williams has created scores for unforgettable cinematic gems such as Jaws, Jurassic Park, Star Wars and many others. Although Williams’ body of work is extensive, he has a personal favourite that he considers being above the rest.

In an interview last year, the composer said: “There are some individual things that I’ve done – The Imperial March seems to me a perfectly shaped piece that works very well. I could probably name half-a-dozen other little things, but my character and psychology is one of being self-critical and wanting to improve things.”

He added: “I have to say that I don’t listen to things that I’ve done in the past almost ever; once in a while I might have a reason to, but my reaction is usually ‘oh that’s pretty good, but it would be better if I had done this or that.’ I have a self-critic placed deep within me and I don’t think I can ever really feel perfect satisfaction.”

According to the latest reports, Queen Elizabeth made John Williams one of her last nights before passing away recently. British press outlets revealed that Williams’ name was on the list of honorary awards for foreign nationals alongside other big names such as Ex-Disney chief Bob Iger.

