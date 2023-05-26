‘John Wick’ video game now in early development









The most recent John Wick movie, Chapter 4, was well received by audiences across the world, and now the reluctant assassin played by Keanu Reeves in the films will be coming to video game consoles. A video game based on the film franchise is now said to be in development.

The Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake discussed the future of John Wick during the Lionsgate Q4 earnings call. “We’re now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spinoffs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there’s a clear appetite by the audience,” Drake said via Comic Book.

He continued by noting the other Wick projects that are also being worked on at the moment. “What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year,” Drake added. “We’re in development on three others, including John Wick 5 and including television series, The Continental, which will be airing soon.”

“And so, we’re building out the world, and when that fifth movie comes, it will be organic – will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories,” Drake also admitted. “But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.”

So it looks as though John Wick’s journey is not all said and done, and fans of the action series will get to enjoy more of the famous hitman over the years to come.

In our four-and-a-half star review of John Wick Chapter 4, Far Out wrote: “John Wick stands head and shoulders above other film franchises with its excellent cast, unashamed action and tongue-in-cheek self-referentiality. Whether Chapter 5 will ever arrive remains to be seen, and the film’s end certainly toys with the series’ future.”

Now it looks as though Wick’s future is clearing up somewhat. For now, though, check out the trailer for the most recent mainline offering below.