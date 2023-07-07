‘John Wick Chapter 4’ originally had a different ending









After John Wick: Chapter 4 was brought to a close, several audience members wondered whether the legendary hitman had been killed outside the Sacre Coeur in Paris with a fatal gunshot wound.

When the final scene showed Ian McShane’s Winston and Laurene Fishburne’s The Bowery King lamenting the passing of Wick at a gravestone, it appeared that our hero had finally met his tragic end.

However, not everyone believed that this was really the end of Wick, but rather a ploy by Winston and The Bowery King to keep him out of harm’s way for a while, following four films worth of high-intensity action.

In fact, in a new interview, the film’s director, Chad Stahelski, revealed that there had been an alternative ending to Chapter 4 in which Wick was shown to still be alive. However, it was not well received by test audiences.

“We had a different ending,” Stahelski told Empire. “[The theatrical ending] was the ending Keanu and I wanted, but we shot a different ending. We shot an ending where you actually saw John Wick at the end of the movie.”

He added, “So it was very clear that he was still alive. The audiences we tested with absolutely preferred the ambiguous ending.” The fact that Stahelski refers to an “ambiguous” ending suggests that Chapter 4 might not be the end of the main franchise.

In fact, Stahelski has flirted with the idea of Chapter 5 ever since the most recent movie in the series was released. For now, though, check out the trailer for Chapter 4 once again.