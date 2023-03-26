‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ breaks franchise records with $73.5 million in opening weekend
(Credit: Lionsgate)

Sun 26th Mar 2023 16.58 BST

John Wick: Chapter 4 has collected $73.5million in its opening weekend, knocking out all competition and breaking franchise records.

Aided by rave reviews, the fourth film in the action franchise, starring Keanu Reeves as a gun-toting assassin, has outsold all of its predecessors at the box office.

Each John Wick film has been more successful than the last. The first film took in $14million in 2014, while its sequel took in $30.4million in 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum took in $56.8million in 2019. The third instalment in the franchise held the opening weekend record until the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, which took in $64million, debuting at number one in 71 different markets around the world.

“This is a superb opening,” David A. Gross, boss of Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. “Each of the ‘John Wick’ sequels has shown big growth. It’s outstanding.”

Check out the trailer below.

