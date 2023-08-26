The disgusting moment John Wayne made a racist joke at the Oscars









John Wayne remains one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures, celebrated for his legendary roles in countless western films. A symbol of rugged individualism and the American frontier, Wayne’s on-screen bravado won the admiration of audiences worldwide. However, behind the celluloid hero was a man whose views often strayed far from the values espoused in modern America. Wayne’s problematic stance on issues about race, particularly concerning Black people and Native Americans, and his anti-communist sentiments have left a damning shadow over his otherwise illustrious career.

Wayne’s most infamous moment in the limelight was during a Playboy interview in 1979, where he made no effort to hide that he “believes in white supremacy”. Throughout that article, he relentlessly eroded his own image to what should have been the point of no return, asserting that “it’s just as hard as a white man” to make it in the movie industry, that the Native Americans were “selfishly trying to keep” their land for themselves, and how profit-driven capitalism was necessary because “some people just won’t carry their load”.

However, this discrepancy between Wayne’s public image and personal beliefs was highlighted during an often-forgotten moment at the Academy Awards. A video from the ceremony shows both Wayne and British-American comedian Bob Hope engaging in a light-hearted dialogue intended to entertain the star-studded audience. Yet, what was considered comedic banter in its time is, in a contemporary light, seen as a clear example of dreadful casual racism.

Upon Wayne’s introduction, Hope quipped about Wayne’s recent filming activity in Japan, asking, “Isn’t that a little far West for a Western?” Wayne responded with: “We had no choice. They’ve used all the Indians. They’re all hired under television here”. The exchange continued, poking fun at cultural stereotypes, culminating in Hope’s jest about “two rustlers hijacking a stagecoach full of wonton soup?”

Watching the video shows that Wayne fluffs the joke, tripping over his own moronic words. While the intention behind these comments was humour, they reflect a more profound issue prevalent during Wayne’s era: the casual acceptance of racial and ethnic stereotypes as throwaway comedic material. This Oscars moment is, sadly, emblematic of Hollywood’s then-ambivalent relationship with diversity and representation.

The irony of the situation further intensifies when one considers the sincere gratitude of Joanne Woodward upon her win for ‘Best Actress’. After the cringe-inducing dialogue between Wayne and Hope, Woodward’s genuine acceptance speech stood in stark contrast. “I can only say I’ve been daydreaming about this since I was nine years old,” she proclaimed, thanking the Academy and her supporters.

Wayne’s legacy remains a topic of debate. On one hand, his contributions to cinema are undeniable. He carved out a niche, becoming synonymous with the western genre. On the other, his off-screen beliefs and statements, coupled with incidents like this at the Oscars, serve as a reminder of a less inclusive time in Hollywood’s history — and paint a portrait of a despicable man who is impossible to defend.