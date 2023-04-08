John Regan: Former Frehley’s Comet and Peter Frampton bassist passes away









It has been announced that former Frehley’s Comet and Peter Frampton bassist John Regan has passed away. Currently, no cause of death has been revealed.

As well as playing with former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley in Frehley’s Comet and singer-songwriter Peter Frampton, Regan also has recording credits with The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, David Lee Roth, Stephen Stills, Billy Idol, Dave Edmunds and more.

Cathy Merring-Regan, John’s wife, wrote on Facebook via friend Don Presutti: “It is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that I let you all know John passed away this afternoon. So many people have posted messages of love and condolences on his phone.”

Adding: “I am trying to figure out how to post on any of his fb pages. I appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers. One of his favorite quotes was “All that you can take with you is that which you’ve given away”. From reading your messages, I know he gave much away and so much love was sent to him. He passed suddenly, but that was his wish.”

She concluded: “I had heard him over the past few weeks having lengthy conversations with many of you and you brought such joy to him. Thank you all for your heartfelt messages.”