John Paul Jones explains why Paul McCartney is the "perfect" bassist









We have been blessed with an array of brilliant bass players over the years. James Jamerson, Jack Bruce, Bootsy Collins, Flea and Les Claypool are just a handful who instantly spring to mind, with their respective oeuvres absolute treasure troves of genius. Whilst the aforementioned come up regularly, another often gets overlooked because of his humble persona and the fact that the bass is just one string to his bow, John Paul Jones.

After playing in bands such as The Deltas as a teenager, Jones began working as a session musician, and it was here that he would cut his teeth and refine his craft to the extent that he elevated the music of all those he worked for. During this exciting time, he performed on the records of some of the most prominent acts of the day, including Donovan, The Rolling Stones, Lulu, Dusty Springfield and Cat Stevens.

During this period, he would come across one of London’s other most prominent session musicians, Jimmy Page. Before too long, in 1968, Jones was enlisted for Page’s new group, The New Yardbirds, who would eventually become Led Zeppelin. The rest was history, and by the dawn of the 1970s, they had dethroned The Beatles as the biggest group on earth, a testament to their combined talent.

Despite this shifting epoch, Led Zeppelin had great regard for The Beatles, undoubtedly the most significant outfit of their generation and, arguably, of all time. When interviewed in April 1970 by the NME in his first major interview, Jones discussed his favourite bassists, and after naming jazz greats such as Ray Brown and Charles Mingus, the work of Motown players, he showered praise on Paul McCartney and his playing.

“You can’t get away from [Motown],” Jones explained to the publication. “Every bass player in every rock group is still doing Motown phrases, whether he wants to admit it or not.”

He then turned his attention to his generation’s two most popular bassists. He labelled Jack Bruce as “very good” but caveated his point by revealing that he was “not too keen” on his overall sound. However, when examining the talent of The Beatles’ bassist, all he had was good things to say.

“I think he’s perfect,” Jones said of McCartney. “He’s always been good. Everything he’s done has always been right. Even if he didn’t do too much, it was still just right. He’s improved so much since the early Beatles days, and everything is still right.”

