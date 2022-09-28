John Lennon’s childhood house in Liverpool sold at auction









John Lennon rose from humble beginnings in Liverpool, left it behind and went on to change the world. As the old joke goes, that’s why they call it John Lennon airport, because it’s the first place he went when he got a bit of money.

However, all jokes aside, at the heart of his musical journey was a semi-detached house on Blomfield Road in Allerton, Liverpool where Lennon and his pal Paul McCartney first rehearsed.

When this historically important property went up for auction, bidders readied themselves for a war. The eventual winner is an unnamed UK-based client who reportedly bought the property for his daughter who is a huge Beatles fan. Lennon’s childhood home proves quite the present at £279,000.

The Blomfield Road property is not the house where Lennon spent the bulk of his time. He was, in fact, raised by his aunt Mimi. However, his mother’s home was where the bulk of rehearsals occurred because she didn’t mind the noise as much.

According to Rightmove, the average selling price for Blomfield Road last year was around 205,000. Thus, you get a picture of the premium that is still attached to Lennon’s name.

Currently, it is unclear what the intended purpose of the buyer is, with auctioneer Paul Fairweather commenting: “We’re very pleased with the final selling price and are excited to see what plans the new owner has for the house.”

