John Lennon tribute show to be live-streamed next month







It has been announced that the John Lennon tribute event, Dear John, will be live-streamed next month. The news follows the release of the Dear John tribute album which was released earlier in the year. The album, which featured covers of famous Lennon songs from a range of artists, was intended to raise money and awareness for the War Child charity.

The online tribute concert will take place on October 9th to mark what would have been John Lennon’s 81st birthday. All proceeds from the benefit concert will also go to War Child.

The event is being organised by Sepp Osley, the frontman of Blurred Vision and partner to singer-songwriter Mollie Marriott, and will be hosted by the BBC’s Bob Harris. The night will see an array of special guests take to the virtual stage to perform Lennon and Beatles covers. In addition, guests will provide “personal messages of peace and love throughout the night”.

Those set to take part in the show include the likes of Martin Freeman, Peter Frampton, Matt Lucas, Fearne Cotton, Yola, Matt Sorum, Guns N Roses, Velvet Revolver, Irvine Welsh, fashion designer Pam Hogg, Mark Williams, Joe Brown, and Sam Brown.

Speaking about the forthcoming 2021 event, Sepp Osley said: “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined the success that this humble event conjured in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. It all began with a simple concept of celebrating the legacy that John Lennon left behind.”

“A legacy of peace and unity and love on a global scale, and now to be able to perform these timeless songs with so many heroes and contemporaries of the music world, while raising money for this incredible charity at such a crucial time, is something I could never have conceived or believed when I began my tumultuous journey on this planet,” Osley added.

Elsewhere on the bill, the likes of Judie Tzuke, Scott Matthews, Chloe Foy, Baby Sol, Luke Friend, Minh, Jo Harman, Elles Bailey, Jasmine Rodgers, Scott McKeon, Gavin Conder, and Laura Evans will also be included.

