John Lennon’s toilet displayed at Liverpool museum









A beautifully detailed porcelain toilet that once belonged to John Lennon is now on display at the Liverpool Beatles Museum. The loo, which once sat at Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Berkshire home, is fittingly opulent with a striking blue and white floral design.

The famed toilet has been loaned to the museum for a temporary display period by an unnamed man who paid £1,000 for it at auction in 1989 after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan bought the estate and sold its various relics and keepsakes.

Reports of the big reveal have been met with the inevitable humorous comments, such as: “John’s john,” and “Love Me Loo”. See a picture of the toilet below.

The museum owner Roag Best, who is the brother of The Beatles’ original drummer Pete Best, told BBC News: “The man contacted us, told us it was just sitting in his house gathering dust, and asked would we like to put it on display in the museum? We thought, ‘Well, it’s a bit quirky, it’s not what we’d normally display but who’s to say what you should and shouldn’t display, so, come on, we’ll give it a go.’”

“I think visitors to the museum are going to think, ‘Are these guys mad?’ But we like to do things outside the box, so it fits in perfectly,” he added. “It’s a very, very fancy loo, and it’s possibly the most expensive loo in the country.”

In the days of its most notable use, the toilet sat at Tittenhurst Park, where Lennon lived with Yoko Ono from 1969 to 1971 and where the late Beatle composed his classic track ‘Imagine’. The song’s music video was also filmed at the fancy residence.

Two toilets were sold at auction from the 71-acre home, which was initially sold to Ringo Starr after Lennon and Ono moved to New York in the early 1970s. Best told the BBC that the other toilet was sold more recently for £15,000.

Todays World Premier Reveal at the Liverpool Beatles Museum- Mathew Street. An extra special feeling in the room as we remember John and unveil a very quirky item on the 3rd floor (1967-1970). #TheBeatles #JohnLennon #BeatlesMuseum #MathewStreet pic.twitter.com/BykpSej3Qg — Liverpool Beatles Museum (@beatlesmuseum_) December 8, 2022