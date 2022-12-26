John Lennon's least favourite song by The Beatles









If you have been an integral part of an everlasting reem of incredible songs, the chances are that you won’t like all of them. However, when it comes to John Lennon and The Beatles, not only will that notion be true, but the feeling also comes with millions of fans slightly irate at the idea. That said, Lennon was never afraid of a little backlash every now and then, and he would have undoubtedly welcomed such a fan furore.

In the now-iconic interview with Rolling Stone back in 1970, John Lennon was still reeling from the disbandment of the Beatles and was clearly keen to make his feelings known. That feeling of discontent might not have been because the group had called it a day, but instead that it had all come crashing down because Paul McCartney had decided to. It was an issue that had always irked the bespectacled Beatle, largely because he had himself tried to leave the band quietly the year prior.

Lennon had realistically been out of the Beatles for months when Macca made the announcement. Having been the principal founding member of the group, Lennon was hurt by its collapse. It meant for the following year, he spent most of his time speaking as part of high-profile interviews in order to make sure the Beatles were under his foot in some capacity or another.

That’s not to say he didn’t share some sweet moments too. In the same interview, Lennon rattled off a selection of his favourite moments from the band’s brimming catalogue, much to the delight of Beatles fans the world over. After avoiding a simple question from Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner on Lennon’s favourite song that he ever wrote for the Beatles, he delivers a typically flagrant response: “I always liked ‘[I Am The] Walrus’, ‘Strawberry Fields’, ‘Help’, ‘In My Life’”. Not leaving time for pause, Wenner interjects: “Why ‘Help!’?” he asks before Lennon delivers a typically coloured response.

The singer and guitarist replied: “Because I meant it, it’s real. The lyric is as good now as it was then; it’s no different, you know. It makes me feel secure to know that I was that sensible or whatever — well, not sensible, but aware of myself. That’s with no acid, no nothing… well, pot or whatever.”

Lennon clarifies his point: “It was just me singing ‘help’, and I meant it, you know. I don’t like the recording that much, the song I like. We did it too fast to try and be commercial.”

Equally, the songs Lennon picks out on the opposite end of the scale are done so because, to him, they appear phoney or unwarranted – needless puffs of perfumed pop rather than solid iron art to hang your hat of credibility on. But one track, in particular, stood out to Lennon as the band’s worst. The song he mentioned was the Rubber Soul track ‘Run For Your Life’. Lennon noted at the time: “I never liked ‘Run For Your Life’ because it was a song I just knocked off,” he revealed.

The track takes a line from Elvis Presley’s song ‘Baby Let’s Play House’: “I’d rather see you dead, little girl, than to be with another man”. The line refers to preferring to murder a girlfriend than seeing her be unfaithful to him. Lennon said: “It was inspired from – this is a very vague connection – from ‘Baby Let’s Play House’, there was a line on it, I used to like specific lines from songs, so I wrote it around that, but I didn’t think it was that important.”

Considering the abusive undertones, it’s a track that most Beatles fans in the 21st century would rather see the back of. Listen to ‘Run For Your Life’, John Lennon’s least favourite Beatles song, below.

