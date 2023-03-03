John Lennon said Marc Bolan was “the only one who can succeed The Beatles”









There were evident parallels between The Beatles and T. Rex. The most prominent of these is the similar circumstances that both acts experienced. After The Beatles split in 1970, glam rockers T. Rex enjoyed a fevered following similar to Beatlemania. However, former Beatles frontman John Lennon was reportedly dismissive of glam rock, allegedly telling David Bowie in 1974 that it was nothing more than “rock ‘n’ roll with lipstick on”. Famously, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr disagreed with his old bandmate. He and T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan were great friends, sharing a deep mutual admiration for each other’s work.

Interestingly, either David Bowie’s claim about John Lennon dismissing glam rock is entirely false, or Lennon was joking with his comment. This finding follows that of the Mac Bolan and T. Rex fan site, Till Dawn, where writer ‘Michel L.’, translates a March 1972 article from the French-Canadian pop newspaper, Photo-Vedettes. It is highly significant as it quotes John Lennon praising Bolan, labelling him the “only one who can succeed to The Beatles”.

The source writes: “This is a French article (translation is mine) published in March 1972 in a French-Canadian pop newspaper called Photo-Vedettes. I became friends with this guy, Michel Goodwill, later on as I came to write for the same newspaper. And we met Marc together, later on in September, for The Slider Tour. I found this on October 14 during the Beatles Convention in Montreal. -Michel L.”

In the article, Lennon is quoted as saying: “In today’s pop music, there are only two things that interest me: rock ‘n’ roll and avant-garde poetry. Only one group today is of interest to me, Marc Bolan and T. Rex. He is the only one who has excited me, and I look forward to meet him again. His music is good rock ‘n’ roll; it has good beat, and it really swings.”

He concludes: “But it is mainly his lyrics that amaze me. His way of writing is new, and I have never read lyrics as funny and as real as his. Apart from few American exceptions, Marc Bolan is the only one that has caught my attention, and I believe his mythology is real as well. He will release a book of poetry in the near future, and I look forward to read it again and again. Marc Bolan is the only one who can succeed to The Beatles.”

Bolan would go on to have a major influence on popular culture, shaping the realms of music, art and fashion before tragically dying just two weeks before his 30th birthday in a fatal car accident. Retrospectively, his impact was was immeasurable, as U2 guitarist The Edge perfectly encapsulated when he said: “It felt like he actually cast a spell. I’ve no doubt every aspect of how he presented himself was just an outpouring of his understanding that things could be magical, things could be heightened. Out in the ordinary world, he managed to cast a spell over all of us”.