John Lennon’s son, Julian, reacts to The Beatles documentary: “It has made me love my father again”









John Lennon’s son, Julian, has opened up about the release of the upcoming Beatles documentary which is set to be released this Thursday on Disney+, explaining that it “has made me love my father again”.



Directed by Peter Jackson, the three-part series titled The Beatles: Get Back will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the recording process of their 12th and final studio album Let It Be, which was released in 1970.



Jackson’s documentary, which has been eagerly anticipated for months, was also recently in the news as Disney agreed to uplift their ban on swearing for the three-part series.

The Golden Globe-winning director has included over 55 hours of unseen footage and over two hours of unheard audio in the studio, which includes the Liverpool lads being foul-mouthed. He said to Radio Times: “We got Disney to agree to have swearing, which I think is the first time for a Disney channel”.



As anticipation builds, Julian Lennon posted his emotional reaction to social media on Saturday after attending the premiere and after-party in Hollywood alongside other relatives and friends of The Fab Four. Lennon posted: “What an Amazing night, firstly seeing ‘Get Back’ & then Stella’s Event afterwards”.



Along with Julian’s half-brother Sean Lennon, Paul McCartney’s daughter Stella and George Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison attended the afterparty. “The One True thing I can say about it all, is that it has made me so proud, inspired & feel more love for My/Our family, than ever before,” Julian said, before adding: “And the film has made me love my father again”.



The Beatles: Get Back will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 25th, debuting their second and third episode on 26th and 27th respectively.