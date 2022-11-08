Cultural crossroads: when John Lennon performed a reggae version of 'Give Peace a Chance' with Jerry Lee Lewis









In 1972, John Lennon was doing everything he could to stay in the US. Viewed as a threat to national security by the Nixon administration, it looked as though he was about to be deported. In light of this situation, Lennon made numerous attempts to improve his public image. For one thing, he appeared on The Dick Cavett Show, where he did his best to humanise himself. He also made a somewhat surprising appearance on the 1972 Jerry Lee Lewis Telethon, where he performed a fairly run-of-the-mill rendition of ‘Imagine’ alongside a reggae version of ‘Give Peace A Chance’. “Reggae, baby!” Lennon yells. “This is how they do it in Jamaica…and London!”

Lennon biographer Jon Weiner may have been right when he identified this moment as the nadir of the musician’s showbiz career. Yoko had hoped the performance would improve Lennon’s chances of staying in the US, but it’s clear from this video footage that he hated every minute of it. Describing the conglomerate-backed Telethon, Weiner writes: “Before and after John and Yoko appeared, Jerry Lewis went through his telethon shtick, making maudlin appeals for cash, alternately mugging and weeping, parading victims of muscular dystrophy across the Las Vegas stage, and generally claiming to be the friend to the sick. Most offensive of all was his cuddling up to corporate America. Public-relations men from United Airlines, McDonald’s, Anheuser-Busch, and others appeared to hand Jerry checks. He responded by pontificating about what wonderful friends we all have in the corporations.”

Clearly, John and Yoko only agreed to participate in the event out of sheer desperation. Even as they’re calling on the American people to change the world, they’re doing so through gritted teeth. By the time Lennon and Co. get to their horrendously tacky reggae take on ‘Give Peace a Chance’ nobody – least of all the audience – looks the slightest bit convinced. “This is your chance to sing even if the lights aren’t on you,” Lennon says, doing his best to liven up the crowd. “We’ve made it easy for you.”

But not easy enough. Above the undulating bassline and syncopated drums, all that can be heard are Lennon’s increasingly agitated cries of “Come on, SING!” and Yoko’s warbling “Send your money now!” Then, out of nowhere, Jerry Lee Lewis – previously described by Lennon as his “favourite comedian – arrives onstage with a miniature flugelhorn, which he proceeds to toot with the awkward enthusiasm of a man completely lost at sea. What a mess.

You can check out John and Yoko’s full set for the Jerry Lee Lewis Telethon below.