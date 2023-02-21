John Lennon: ‘Charles Manson was barmy like any other Beatles fan who reads mysticism’









Despite the evident criticisms that can be sent in his direction, John Lennon had a capacity for great wisdom. Whilst his beliefs might have caused outrage in some segments of society, such as the infamous moment in March 1966 when he claimed The Beatles were “more popular than Jesus”, Lennon had a lot to say that was agreeable to the objective listener.

From imploring for world peace to delivering a sharp critique of the trappings of the modern world in ‘Working Class Hero’, for all of his pitfalls, Lennon was incredibly perceptive. It was this element that underpinned all of his significant highlights. For example, the punch of the following lyrics from ‘Working Class Hero’ is remarkable: “Keep you doped with religion and sex and TV/ And you think you’re so clever and classless and free/ But you’re still fucking peasants as far as I can see”.

One area in which his thoughts were particularly congruous actually concerned Charles Manson. Notoriously, the failed musician threatened to destroy the legacy of the Liverpudlian quartet by misappropriating their song ‘Helter Skelter’ for his murderous scenario of the same name. Ultimately, this racist and far-fetched idea would play a significant role in Manson Family members committing multiple murders. Their most famous victim was actress Sharon Tate, brutally killed at her California home whilst eight months pregnant, alongside a group of four friends, including celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring.

Naturally, this horrific connection to Charles Manson was something that each member of the Beatles were asked about across their careers, with Lennon forced to make light of the situation numerous times. In one specific interview, when asked about Manson, he gave a typically objective account. Whilst agreeing with the incarcerated cult leader’s comments on being a child of the state and that he took in “the children” when no one else did, he described him as “cracked”. He then questioned what the song ‘Helter Skelter’ had to do with killing people.

Asked what he thought of Manson, Lennon replied: “I don’t know what I thought when it happened. I just think a lot of the things that he says are true. That he’s a child of the state made by us, and he took the children in when nobody else would. Of course, he’s cracked alright.”

When the attention turned to Manson misappropriating ‘Helter Skelter’, Lennon labelled him “barmy”. He said: “Well, he’s barmy. He’s like any other Beatles fan who reads mysticism.”

The ‘Imagine’ songwriter explained his point: “I mean, we used to have a laugh watching this, that and the other in a lighthearted way that some intellectual would read as some symbolic, youth generation, what’s it. But, we also took seriously some part of the role, you know?”.

Lennon concluded: “I don’t know what’s ‘Helter Skelter’ got to do with knifing somebody? I’ve never listened to the words properly in ‘Helter Skelter’; it’s just a noise.”