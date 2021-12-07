John Legend and Arlo Parks set to headline Summer Series









London has some fantastic venues for festivals in summer, including the likes of South Facing Festival, YAM Carnival and Hampton Court Palace Festival. With succeeding a difficult two years, the return of Summer Series at Somerset House is certainly a reward that we can all give to ourselves after a particularly tough time with the pandemic. The exemplary line-up from the annual event will perform in their famous courtyard in July next year, and R&B singer Tems is set to get the music event underway on July 7th.

Punk band Squid will follow Tems on July 8th, alongside the likes of Yussef Dayes (July 9th), Bomba Estéreo (July 10th) and Carly Rae Jepsen (July 11th), who has a nice selection of nominations and awards under her belt. The event will conclude on July 17th after ten days of gigs from the iconic line-up, which includes a breadth of new local talent, such as MC Ghetts and Black Midi, which is refreshing to see.

The return of Summer Series comes as the previous two annual events never went ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the line-up for this year certainly makes up for the lack of summer memories from the last two years combined. Summer Series of 2019 had a particularly strong line-up as well, featuring The Internet, Nao, and Jacob Banks in their open-planned courtyard.

Tickets for Summer Series go on sale on December 9th at 10am GMT, and American Express customers will have access to pre-sale tickets from December 6th up until general tickets go on sale. Don’t expect tickets to be available for too long, though. Chances are with that this line-up they will all be gone rather quickly.

See the full Summer Series 2022 line-up below.

Thursday 7 July – Tems

Tems Friday 8 July – Squid

Squid Saturday 9 July – Yussuf Dayes

Yussuf Dayes Sunday 10 July – Bomba Estéreo

Bomba Estéreo Monday 11 July – Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen Tuesday 12 July – Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks Wednesday 13 July – Black Midi

Black Midi Thursday 14 July – Ghetts

Ghetts Friday 15 July – SG Lewis

SG Lewis Saturday 16 July – John Legend

John Legend Sunday 17 July – Places+Faces

Somerset House Summer Series with @AmexUK is back!



11 nights of open-air gigs in our iconic courtyard in July 2022.



Tickets on sale Thu 9 Dec, 10am.

More: https://t.co/93nIaj1svO pic.twitter.com/aptkaWm6Oj — Somerset House (@SomersetHouse) December 6, 2021