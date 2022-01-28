John Larroquette returns for new 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'









Revivals of slasher horror villains are all the range in contemporary Hollywood, with Michael Myers of the Halloween franchise enjoying an ongoing trilogy as well as Leatherface soon to get a new lick of grime in Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Coming 48 years after the release of the original film, the brand new release for the streaming service is hoping to update the story for a new generation whilst keeping true to the grit and terror of the 1974 classic.

In Netflix’s efforts to stay true to its promise to honour the original film, the streaming giant announced that they would be bringing back John Larroquette, the narrator of the introduction of the 1974 film, to provide a similar job for the new film. Announcing a message that purported to be true, describing the “mad and macabre” events to come, the mock news briefing was created to frighten the audience into thinking the horror of the forthcoming film was actually based on a case of true crime.

In conversation with Variety, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre director David Blue Garcia explained the importance of paying tribute to the original film, telling the publication, “It felt important to honour the original TCM at every opportunity”.

Continuing, the director added, “John’s voice is iconic in the original opening and we thought it would help set the perfect tone in our own intro. It’s also a subtle way of letting the fans know they’re in good hands”.

Excited to share his brand new vision for the series which is billed as a direct sequel to the original directed by Tobe Hooper, Garcia explained, “I can’t wait for fans to analyse and find all of the callbacks, some of which aren’t even intentional. I swear some stuff just happened and it’s kind of freaky”.

Take a look at the trailer for Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre below, starring Alice Krige, Nell Hudson, Elsie Fisher and more.