John Kezdy, frontman of The Effigies dies, aged 64









The Effigies’ frontman, John Kezdy, has passed away at the age of 64. The punk singer’s death was caused by a road accident which involved Kezdy’s bicycle smashing into the back of a parked Amazon van. The incident occurred on August 23rd, with Kezdy dying from his injuries on August 26th.

Kezdy joined The Effigies in 1980, which became one of Chicago’s most significant punk bands. Alongside Kezdy, the band comprised guitarist Earl Letiecq, bassist Paul Zamost, and drummer Steve Economou.

The band initially disbanded in 1990 but reunited sporadically throughout the following decade before reforming for three years in the 2000s.

During their time together, they released five records and several EPs, releasing their final studio album, Reside, in 2007 via Criminal IQ Records. However, while in the band, Kezdy attended Northwestern University before receiving a law degree from DePaul College of Law.

Subsequently, Kezdy has dedicated himself to his role as a prosecutor outside of the band, becoming a respected member of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Steve Albini has paid tribute to the musician, writing on Twitter: “John Kezdy was a hero of mine. Effigies were the first great band from Chicago’s scene, his stern, declamatory style influenced a generation and he helped me in material ways. Not overstating to say that without John and the Effigies, I would never have made any records.”

Listen to a recording of The Effigies performing below.