John Gosling, former keyboardist of The Kinks, dies aged 75









John Gosling, keyboardist of The Kinks between 1970 and 1978, has died aged 75.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family,” a statement on the band’s social media accounts states, announcing the news.

Notably, Gosling played on ten Kinks albums and a host of famous tracks, including the 1970 classic, ‘Lola’ and 1971’s ’20th Century Man’. The keyboardist departed the group in 1978 and then converged with former band members such as Mick Avory and John Dalton as part of the Kast Off Kinks in 1994, and played with them until he retired from music in 2008.

Gosling’s audition for the London group came as the recording session for ‘Lola’, which would eventually peak at number two on the UK Singles Chart. After he left the band, he was replaced by Gordon Edwards, with Ian Gibbons then entering the fold in 1979.

Regarding Gosling’s death, frontman Ray Davies said on The Kinks’ official social media accounts: “Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John.”

“I’m dismayed, deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing,” Kinks guitarist Dave Davies expressed. “He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks’ music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

“Today we lost a dear friend and colleague. He was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him a popular member of the band,” drummer Mick Avory added. “He leaves us with some happy memories. God bless him.”

See The Kinks’ post below.

See more We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/eFl5n6MQfB — The Kinks (@TheKinks) August 4, 2023