John Cusack calls out “greed” in Hollywood

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) joined industry screenwriters in their strike for fairer pay on July 13th, with countless productions shutting down production as a result. Such marks the most significant strike action since 1960, with Cusack supporting his peers by sharing his views on social media.

The star of 1989’s Say Anything stated: “The greed is almost a legendary comic trope – one fun fact – when I was a youngin- I did a film (with a boombox ) and somehow I got points – net not gross”.

Posting his thoughts beside a video of Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher speaking her thoughts, he continued: “Never expected to see any money – but the film became quite famous – so about 10 years ago – I looked again at the financial statements they were obligated to report – and to my shock – they claimed they had lost 44 million dollars on the film – I thought wow, I almost bankrupted Fox! (not really)”.

Concluding his thoughts, he added: “The film cost about 13 million to make – and money spent to release was minimal at the time – 30 years in – that film lost millions every year ! A neat accounting trick don’t ya think?”.

On July 13th, the cast of Christopher Nolan’s new biopic, Oppenheimer, walked out of the UK premiere in solidarity with their Sag-Aftra peers.

