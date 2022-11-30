John Corabi says Mick Mars was "shown the door" by Mötley Crüe









The former frontman of Mötley Crüe, John Corabi, has questioned the recent news that the band’s guitarist, Mick Mars, chose to retire from touring. Instead of calling it a day because of his long-time battle with the degenerative disease Ankylosing Spondylitis, Corabi has theorised that Mars was shown the door.

Corabi made the comments during a recent interview on the Life in the Stocks podcast. When asked for his thoughts on his old bandmate’s retirement, he suggested that Mars was forced into his decision, despite the statements from both the band and Mars citing the latter’s health condition.

“I don’t totally believe Mick’s reasons for leaving Mötley,” Corabi said (transcribed by Blabbermouth). “And I don’t even know if he left Mötley. I believe maybe he was shown the door. Because as long as I can remember… Fuck, when we were doing the Generation Swine record, they were complaining about his guitar playing then.”

In addition to questioning Mars’s retirement, he also reckoned that the guitarist didn’t play on most of their 1997 album Generation Swine – which saw the return of Neil – and their later releases. He said: “I don’t know if he played on New Tattoo — I’m not sure — but I know on Red, White & Crüe, it was D.J. Ashba; on Saints of Los Angeles, it was DJ Ashba; and on The Dirt [soundtrack], it was John 5.”

Corabi then revealed that he’s tried to contact Mars directly about the matter but has yet to hear back. “Since that announcement came out, I’ve reached out to Mick and his wife a few times,” Corabi said. “And Mick hasn’t responded at all. And I sent [his wife] — she’s from Switzerland — so when I was there last week, I sent some photos of the Alps — I was in the Alps — and I wrote to her, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m in your motherland.’ And she wrote back. Then I came back, and I was, like, ‘Hey, man, how’s Mick?’ And she goes, ‘He’s fine.’ [And I said], ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ Crickets. So that’s kind of unusual behavior for Mick and [his wife]; they would normally [be] just, like, ‘Yeah, dude. Everything’s cool. Whatever.'”

