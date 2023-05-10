John Cleese compares King Charles coronation to ‘Monty Python’ sketch









Comedian John Cleese has compared the recent coronation of King Charles to the sketches made by his former comedy team, Monty Python.

“I couldn’t stop laughing,” Cleese shared in a new interview with GB News. “All these people in these silly costumes, all taking things so seriously. I thought it was a [Monty] Python sketch.”

“I wasn’t laughing at any of the people, because they were all their parts really well,” Cleese added. “It’s so silly. I don’t know why we do them [the traditions]. I know that there’s a crown that has been put on people’s heads for 800 years and that kind of thing, but if you notice, that marvellous man Justin, the Archbishop of Canterbury who I met two weeks ago and I think he’s one of the best human beings I’ve ever met, he should have practised putting the crown on.”

Through fits of laughter, Cleese clearly felt that the pomp and circumstance around the coronation were evocative of some of his own comedy stylings. Notably, Cleese’s fellow Python member Michael Palin was knighted in 2019 for his contributions to British travel and entertainment.

Watch John Cleese discuss the coronation of King Charles down below.