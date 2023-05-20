John Cena recalls “bad vibes” with ‘Fast X’ co-star The Rock









John Cena has revealed that he regrets the animosity between himself and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during his WWE days. Notably, alongside Dave Bautista, both have now made the segue into Hollywood. Cena and Johnson are currently starring together in Fast X, which arrived in theatres earlier this week.

During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cena – a star of James Gunn’s 2021 DC outing, The Suicide Squad – told the host that a spat between him and The Rock emerged after Johnson had left WWE.

Cena recalled one Wrestlemania clash, saying: “Instead of going like, ‘Hey man, I’d like to try to do this thing to hook you back in and maybe we can collaborate and really make it big,’ I was just like, ‘Eff this, I’m calling this dude out. This is a moment. You gave me an opening. I’m going to kick the door in’.” He continued: “I understand why he got upset.”

“I just got selfish and wanted a main event marquee match because it would better what I thought was the business. That was short-sighted and selfish. It worked! But it worked at the cost of two people who communicated and almost put it in jeopardy,” Cena added. “There was a moment where there was a lot of bad vibes between us and rightfully so.”

The two eventually made up, with Cena going to Johnson’s dressing room to explain himself.