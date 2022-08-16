John Cena names his five favourite films of all time









Call him what you want, The Champ, The Prototype, The Face of the WWE, or just simply John Cena; the wrestler-turned-actor has become one of the most beloved celebrities of modern culture. Regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Cena retired from the WWE after the 2021 Summerslam and now enjoys a healthy career in cinema, starring in some of the biggest action movies, along with a few comedies too.

Though he took several cameo roles throughout the noughties, Cena’s proper movie career began in 2015 when he took supporting roles in the comedies Trainwreck and Daddy’s Home. Later, Cena would provide the voice for the titular animated bull in Ferdinand and take appear in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee before the major movie producers came a-calling, taking to both Fast & Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad in 2019.

It was at the dawn of Cena’s acting career that he took the time to sit down with Rotten Tomatoes and discuss his favourite movies of all time, revealing some intriguing truths behind the tastes of the muscular pop-culture icon.

First on Cena’s list is the classic Mel Brooks comedy Blazing Saddles, a film that challenges the conventions of the western genre, among many other contemporary beliefs. Speaking about the movie, which stars Gene Wilder and Cleavon Little, Cena states, “It makes fun of everyone. The comedy stands the test of time, and it’s just a wonderful film and an example of not taking yourself too seriously”.

Taking the second spot is a popular choice, with the entire Star Wars franchise being a particular love of Cena’s. “I think it is a great depiction of the classic story of good vs. evil,” the actor tells the publication, unable to choose between any of the classic movies, because the arc of the story, starring Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, is simply too strong to not choose the whole trilogy.

Another classic takes the third spot on Cena’s list, in the form of the Wachowski sisters’ sci-fi masterpiece, The Matrix. Also taking the decision to pick the entire franchise, Cena states, “I liked all three because I like the entire story. What a unique concept that the world is completely fake, and amazing to think that machines could be running things as I sit here and talk into a machine recorder. It’s just a really forward-thinking concept”.

Leaning away from fantasy, fourth on Cena’s list is Steven Spielberg’s epic WWII tale, Saving Private Ryan, starring Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and Vin Diesel. “I’m a huge fan of Saving Private Ryan,” the actor states, adding, “What the movie did, and how it rekindled a new generation’s respect for the Greatest Generation. I thought that movie was just brilliant in many aspects”.

The final film to take a treasured place on Cena’s list is the fairly modern Adam McKay political comedy, The Big Short. With an all-star cast that included Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Karen Gillan, Selena Gomez and Anthony Bourdain, the Oscar-winning film seized the attention of both audiences, critics and John Cena himself.

“I loved The Big Short because it took a great approach to explaining the financial crisis to even someone who knew nothing about it,” the actor stated, adding, “The moments they broke the fourth wall were just amazing, to explain finance, which is really simple when you strip it down, but finance folks keep it complicated, so no one gets it”.

John Cena’s five favourite movies of all time

Blazing Saddles (Mel Brooks, 1974)

Star Wars Trilogy (George Lucas, Irvin Kershner, Richard Marquand, 1977, 1980, 1983)

The Matrix Trilogy (Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski, 1999, 2003, 2003)

Saving Private Ryan (Steven Spielberg, 1998)

The Big Short (Adam McKay, 2015)