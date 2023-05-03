John C. Reilly to reside over Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Jury









Actor John C. Reilly has been named president of the Un Certain Regard Jury for the 2023 Cannes film festival, where he will join French director and screenwriter Alice Winocour, German Actress Paula Beer, Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne and French-Cambodian director and producer Davy Chou.

The Un Certain Regard section showcases emerging auteurs. In the past, it has spotlighted such participants as Ryan Coogler, Mia Hansen-Løve, Ruben Östlund, Ali Abbasi and Jafar Pahani. This year eight of the 20 films selected for the section are from first-time directors.

Sharing news of his appointment in a recent statement, John C. Reilly said: “I have had so many life changing moments at the Festival de Cannes (from my miraculous first trip with Paul Thomas Anderson to celebrating my 50th birthday from the Palais stage!) so to be chosen as the President of Un Certain Regard Jury is truly such an incredible honour.”

He continued: “Many of the films I have been lucky to appear in have been selected by the Festival over these many years and nothing feels as special as being invited to this amazing annual gathering of the very best cinema has to offer the world. I look forward to helping launch another generation of filmmakers on this special occasion as the Festival has done since its inception. I am humbled and thrilled. ¡Viva Cinema!”

You can read our ultimate beginner’s guide to the films of John C. Reilly here.