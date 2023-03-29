John Boyega relieved to be a ‘Star Wars’ fan again









After years removed from playing Finn in the Star Wars franchise, John Boyega remains a massive fan of George Lucas’ world. Boyega debuted in the franchise playing Finn in 2015’s The Force Awakens, where he leaves behind his life as a stormtrooper to join Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

Speaking to Variety, Boyega talked about feeling like he was pushed to the side for most of the film franchise, telling the writers, “you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f*** all”. The ending of the film franchised followed the tension between Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren.

For as bitter as Boyega was about getting sidelined, he maintains that he’s happy being a fan of the franchise now, telling Total Film, “I bloody love it. But it’s almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that. It’s weird, you just go back to being a fan again and see yourself in the games”.

Since his final appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, Boyega has gone on to act in films such as The Woman King and the upcoming Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone.