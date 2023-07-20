John Boyega is “open” to ‘Star Wars’ return









Actor John Boyega has revealed that he would be fully willing to make a return to the recent Star Wars franchise reboot and would sit down to listen to how the producers could involve him in the series once again.

Boyega has recently spoken of his disappointment at how his character was slowly removed from the central premise of the films that came after his Star Wars debut, The Force Awakens. Now, it looks as though the actor would be willing to try out something new.

“That was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project,” Boyega told TechRadar. “But I’m open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached and a terrific director. So yeah, I’m open to all opportunities.”

Back in 2020, Boyega had told GQ of his Star Wars frustrations, “You get yourself involved in projects, and you’re not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side”.

“It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” he added. “When it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all. So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience.”

Boyega felt that all the complex character lines were given to his co-stars, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley, while he was pushed into the sidelines. “Daisy knows this. Adam knows this,” Boyega added. “Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”

Now, though, it looks as though the London-born actor is ready to return to Star Wars, having put the experience behind him and looking into the future.